'Poll money distributor' robs gold chain from woman in Andhra Pradesh

The miscreant told her that he was an activist of a political party who came to distribute money to voters.

24th March 2019

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Taking advantage of distribution of money to voters as part of electioneering by various political parties, a miscreant entered the house of an old woman in the guise of a party activist and decamped with a 3.5 tola gold chain after attacking her here on Friday night.

According to police, the miscreant went to the house of Padmavathi (65) at Lawyerpet in VIP Road in the town around 12.30 am and knocked on the door. Before opening the door, she asked him about his details.

He told her that he was an activist of a political party who came to distribute money to voters. When she opened the door, the miscreant entered the house, following which he committed the crime.

