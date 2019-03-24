Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya inspects works in Guntur division

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected development works being executed in Guntur division.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya enquired with the officials about the safety aspects and procedures followed by gateman.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected development works being executed in Guntur division. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager VG Bhooma during his visit. 

Initially, the SCR GM inspected the Repalle Railway Station and enquired with the officials about the passenger amenities available at the station. He took stock of the facilities offered for the passengers at food stalls and divyang facilities, waiting halls, booking office, station master room and circulating area. Later, he proceeded to Vemuru Railway Station and inspected level crossing gate no.258 between Vemuru and Tenali stations. He enquired with the officials about the safety aspects and procedures followed by gateman. 

As part of his visit, the General Manager also performed bhoomi puja for new station building at west side entry in Guntur. He also examined the passenger amenities provided at the station, waiting halls, booking counters and circulating area. Later, Gajanan Mallya conducted a review meeting on the performance and achievements of Guntur division with branch officers at divisional headquarters. 

He advised the officials to accord top priority for safety and punctuality of trains and achieve the targets set by the zone and Railway board to make Guntur division as one of the best performing divisions. The GM also released the divisional Rajbhasha quarterly “Guntur Jharoka”.

