Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP banks on powerful families to make a dent in YSR Congress turf

The TDP, in the 2014 elections, won just three of the 13 Assembly constituencies and it could not even win any of the two MP seats.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy

TDP leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: This election, Kurnool district has a unique thing, more particularly in the ruling TDP. Leaders of the four-strong families in the district are with the ruling TDP and the yellow party is banking heavily on them to make a dent in the YSRC stronghold. Prominent leaders Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, KE Krishna Murthy, Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and Akhila Priya and Brahmananda Reddy of the Bhuma family, who were in rival parties, are under the TDP umbrella now.

The TDP, in the 2014 elections, won just three of the 13 Assembly constituencies and it could not even win any of the two MP seats. The YSRC got majority of the seats in the district in the 2014 polls. However, the prominent Bhuma family and its two MPs have shifted loyalties to the TDP later. The YSRC, on its part, made some last-minute inroads into the TDP and managed to attract leaders like Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy and Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, who were denied tickets in the TDP.

The TDP reaped rich dividends in the elections from 1983 to 1999, but it did not get the desired results after that. While it was the Congress which stopped the TDP tempo in the 2004 and 2009 general elections, the YSRC took the honours in the 2014 elections. The BJP and Jana Sena are also in the fray, but they are marginal players in the district.  

The district also has a good mix of old horses and fresh faces. The influx of fresh faces has, however, forced some veterans to keep away from the contest.Top leaders like Butta Renuka, SV Mohan Reddy and Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy are not contesting the elections while Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy made way for his son KE Shyam Babu who is testing his luck from Pathikonda Assembly segment. The elections also witnessed the entry of few professional doctors, businessmen and retired officers including IAS and IPS officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp