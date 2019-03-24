Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy vows Rs 10,000 pension for CKD victims

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fill up vacancies by issuing notifications every year.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised 200-bed hospital at Palasa for the kidney-affected people of Uddanam. At a public meeting as a part of election campaign at Palasa on Saturday, he said that he would grant Rs 10,000 monthly pension to the CKD-hit people after his party came to power.

He alleged that the TDP leaders of Palasa were collecting TST (Telugu Desam Service Tax) like the GST collected by the State and Centre. “It came to my notice that the fraud occurred in the distribution of the Titli compensation besides injustice in the Bhavanapadu port issue,” said Jagan.

He also promised safe drinking water besides adequate irrigation water in all seasons in the district. Naidu had mortgaged the special status for his personal interest and also of his party. The YSRCP supremo also promised to fill up vacancies by issuing notifications every year. 

