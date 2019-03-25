Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of elections Rs 55 crore cash, large quantity of gold and silver seized in Andhra Pradesh

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi told reporters here Monday that Rs 55 crore in cash, 91 kg of gold, 230 kg of silver and 120 vehicles have been seized since March 10.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Authorities have so far seized Rs 55 crore in cash, a large quantity of gold and silver, besides Rs 12 crore worth liquor in continuing enforcement of the model code for the April 11 elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, a senior official said.

Also, 2.5 lakh litres of liquor, valued at Rs 12 crore and other items (like clothes) meant for distribution to voters, valued at Rs six crore, were also seized by special police, Income Tax, Excise and Prohibition teams, he said.

He said 367 notices were served to four political parties over malafide posts in the social media.

The main opposition YSR Congress was issued 142 notices, followed by TDP (125), Jana Sena (42) and BJP (15).

These notices were also against comments made inciting regional hatred, he added.

Dwivedi said over 2,100 complaints were received through the C-Vigil mobile App, of which 900 were found to be genuine.

"About 60 per cent of the cases reported did not actually happen. And more than 90 per cent of complaints being filed on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms were also found to be false," the CEO said.

The Election Commission would take appropriate action if genuine complaints were made, he said and appealed to the voters to co-operate by providing proper information.

The CEO said 75 general observers were being deployed in the state in addition to the 102 already deputed.

Of the 75 additional observers, 25 would be deployed in as many Lok Sabha constituencies and the rest in 175 Assembly segments.

Besides, 13 top police officials were also being deployed to two parliamentary constituencies each as special observers, Dwivedi said.

