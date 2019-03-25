Candidates to file papers today amid heavy security cover

By Express News Service

JAMMALAMADUGU (KADAPA): TDP candidate P Ramasubba Reddy and YSRC candidate M Sudhir Reddy will file their nomination papers to contest from the Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency on Monday amid heavy security cover.

As per the arrangement made by the police in view of the fight that broke out between the ruling and Opposition party cadre in faction-ridden Jammalamadugu last week, the YSRC candidate will file his nomination papers between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm and the TDP candidate between 12:30 pm and 1 pm.

Section 144 and Police Act 30 have been imposed in the town as a precautionary measure.

Jammalamadugu DSP Kola Krishnan said that steps were taken to close check posts to prevent entry of anti-social elements.

“Drone cameras will be used to monitor the area. Each candidate will be allowed to use only three vehicles. The candidate should leave the vehicles 100 metres away from the election office and go to the office on foot,” he said, adding that all the candidates should follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

There are 100 CRPF personnel in the town and 100 more CRPF personnel will come on Monday.