Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t interfere in AP politics, Chandrababu Naidu to KCR

Naidu made these remarks while interacting with his party cadre during a teleconference on Sunday morning.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigns at Badvel in Kadapa district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly interfering in AP politics by “supporting” the YSRC, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning to the former not to get into a situation where he would be forced to stage a dharna in Hyderabad.

Naidu made these remarks while interacting with his party cadre during a teleconference on Sunday morning. He felt that the attitude of the Telangana Chief Minister was damaging the reputation of Hyderabad.

Later in the afternoon, while addressing a series of public meetings in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, Naidu recalled the instances of KCR making fun of Andhra people and sought the reply of public whether they will vote for the YSRC, which is ‘dancing’ to the tunes of KCR. “Voting for the YSRC is nothing but voting for the TRS and BJP,” he asserted.

Alleging that KCR made grave injustice and caused humiliation to the people of AP after looting their efforts for 60 years in the combined State, Naidu cautioned KCR against interfering in the affairs of AP through the YSRC.

While addressing two meetings at Badvel and Rayachoti in Kadapa district, home turf the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu on several occasions seen calling for the response of the people while attacking the YSRC chief on various issues including the recent murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. “He (Jagan) has no belief in AP police, but will trust the Telangana police. Similarly, he has no faith on the CBI, but now started to believe the Central agency. He damaged the name of Kadapa and Pulivendula... YSR family committed several unlawful activities,’’ Naidu said, while elaborating the alleged hand of the family behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao N Chandrababu Naidu AP politics General Elections Lok Sabha Election Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp