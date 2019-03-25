Don’t interfere in AP politics, Chandrababu Naidu to KCR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly interfering in AP politics by “supporting” the YSRC, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning to the former not to get into a situation where he would be forced to stage a dharna in Hyderabad.

Naidu made these remarks while interacting with his party cadre during a teleconference on Sunday morning. He felt that the attitude of the Telangana Chief Minister was damaging the reputation of Hyderabad.

Later in the afternoon, while addressing a series of public meetings in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, Naidu recalled the instances of KCR making fun of Andhra people and sought the reply of public whether they will vote for the YSRC, which is ‘dancing’ to the tunes of KCR. “Voting for the YSRC is nothing but voting for the TRS and BJP,” he asserted.

Alleging that KCR made grave injustice and caused humiliation to the people of AP after looting their efforts for 60 years in the combined State, Naidu cautioned KCR against interfering in the affairs of AP through the YSRC.

While addressing two meetings at Badvel and Rayachoti in Kadapa district, home turf the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu on several occasions seen calling for the response of the people while attacking the YSRC chief on various issues including the recent murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. “He (Jagan) has no belief in AP police, but will trust the Telangana police. Similarly, he has no faith on the CBI, but now started to believe the Central agency. He damaged the name of Kadapa and Pulivendula... YSR family committed several unlawful activities,’’ Naidu said, while elaborating the alleged hand of the family behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.