Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan mocks Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu ‘understanding’

Jagan added TDP flags were present in the actor-turned-politician’s rally when he filed his nomination to contest the election.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy at Chilakaluripeta in Guntur district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose election campaign is focussed on highlighting his ‘navaratnalu’ and what his government (if the YSRC is voted to power) will do for the people, on Sunday made mockery of the ‘clandestine understanding’ between ‘actor-partner’ Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to defeat him.

Addressing rallies at Repalle and Chilakaluripet (Guntur), and Tiruvur (Krishna) on Sunday, Jagan Mohan Reddy, without taking Pawan Kalyan’s, said: “The ‘actor-partner’ will do whatever Chandrababu Naidu asks him to do. He will give tickets to whoever Naidu says. He will act in a manner that Naidu likes.’’ Jagan added TDP flags were present in the actor-turned-politician’s rally when he filed his nomination to contest the election.

“The actor is well aware that he will lose if he enters into a direct poll pact with Naidu. He knows that he will lose his deposit due to Naidu. Fearing a drubbing, he did not enter into a poll pact, but comes before the people by wearing a ‘political mask’,” Jagan added. He also alleged that Naidu was trying to create a divide on the basis of caste to gain political mileage. “Their plan is how to divide votes. New parties that are coming to the fore are being funded by Naidu just like a producer finances movies. He is trying to split the anti-incumbency votes,’’ Jagan alleged.

Citing murders, and atrocities committed against women of the State to highlight the ‘deteriorated’ law and order situation, Jagan said that his attempt would be to enforce law and order. “I will provide security to each and every woman in the State,’’ he said. Every woman should have an equal opportunity to be economically and politically developed so that the society and the country develops. The schemes that our party takes up for upliftment of women are listed in our Navaratnalu,’’ Jagan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Pawan Kalyan Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Election General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp