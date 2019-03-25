Jagan mocks Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu ‘understanding’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose election campaign is focussed on highlighting his ‘navaratnalu’ and what his government (if the YSRC is voted to power) will do for the people, on Sunday made mockery of the ‘clandestine understanding’ between ‘actor-partner’ Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to defeat him.

Addressing rallies at Repalle and Chilakaluripet (Guntur), and Tiruvur (Krishna) on Sunday, Jagan Mohan Reddy, without taking Pawan Kalyan’s, said: “The ‘actor-partner’ will do whatever Chandrababu Naidu asks him to do. He will give tickets to whoever Naidu says. He will act in a manner that Naidu likes.’’ Jagan added TDP flags were present in the actor-turned-politician’s rally when he filed his nomination to contest the election.

“The actor is well aware that he will lose if he enters into a direct poll pact with Naidu. He knows that he will lose his deposit due to Naidu. Fearing a drubbing, he did not enter into a poll pact, but comes before the people by wearing a ‘political mask’,” Jagan added. He also alleged that Naidu was trying to create a divide on the basis of caste to gain political mileage. “Their plan is how to divide votes. New parties that are coming to the fore are being funded by Naidu just like a producer finances movies. He is trying to split the anti-incumbency votes,’’ Jagan alleged.

Citing murders, and atrocities committed against women of the State to highlight the ‘deteriorated’ law and order situation, Jagan said that his attempt would be to enforce law and order. “I will provide security to each and every woman in the State,’’ he said. Every woman should have an equal opportunity to be economically and politically developed so that the society and the country develops. The schemes that our party takes up for upliftment of women are listed in our Navaratnalu,’’ Jagan said.