KCR trying to grab merged mandals: Nara Lokesh

Published: 25th March 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to grab seven mandals merged with AP by stopping Polavaram project if Jagan is voted to power. He also claimed that KCR was trying to stop the construction of Machilipatnam port.

He participated in the election campaign at Revendrapadu village in Duggirala mandal on Sunday. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was working hard for the development of the State.

Lokesh said that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has 31 cases registered against him and spent 16 months in jail in illegal assets case.

He claimed that the AP government is disbursing Rs 2,000 pension to all the eligible poor despite the State reeling under revenue deficit, but Telangana, which is a revenue surplus State has not been able to implement the scheme.

Later, minister Lokesh welcomed Jana Sena leader Tammisetty Janaki Devi into Telugu Desam fold.
She contested for Mangalagiri MLA seat on Prajarajyam ticket during 2009 Assembly elections.

Nara Lokesh Machilipatnam port Jagan Mohan Reddy

