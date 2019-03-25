Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police intensify security checks in sensitive areas

Out of 3,269 polling booths in Guntur rural district, the cops have identified 1,812 sensitive polling booths.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police have intensified security checks in the wake of murder attempt on Muppana Venkateswara Rao, a TDP leader of Piduguralla, during his election campaign in support of sitting Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao on Saturday and fake Maoist letters surfacing in Palnadu region a few days ago.

The police identified 127 vulnerable, sensitive and highly sensitive villages in Guntur rural district and deployed special police teams, particularly in Palnadu region. Out of 3,269 polling booths in Guntur rural district, the cops have identified 1,812 sensitive polling booths.

Srinivasa Rao Muppana Venkateswara Rao Security checks Lok Sabha Election

