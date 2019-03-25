TDP hijacked Central schemes, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Valluri Jayaprakash Narayana, along with Guntur West Assembly aspirant and actress P Madhavilatha and other leaders, toured 41 and 42 divisions here on Sunday.

Jayaprakash Narayana said that the Centre has introduced many welfare schemes to uplift people, but the TDP government has hijacked Central schemes.

He predicted that the PM would win with huge majority in the ensuing elections. BJP Guntur urban president A Anjaneyulu, party leaders P Ravi Kumar, E Madhav Reddy and others participated in the campaign.