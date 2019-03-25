Welfare, development schemes will help me emerge victorious: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

Despite facing consecutive debacles in direct elections since 2004, loyalty to the party helped senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy getting nominated to the Legislative Council and a key cabinet berth as Agriculture Minister. Somireddy, who, undeterred by defeat after defeat, resigned from Legislative Council membership to throw in his hat from the Sarvepalli Assembly Constituency in Nellore district, in an interview with S Viswanath, exuded confidence that several schemes being implemented by the TDP government will help him emerge victorious this time. Excerpts from the interview:

You resigned as MLC though you had more than two years’ of tenure. What is the reason for such a decision?

I was elected as MLC under the Governor’s quota and as you said I had 25 months more tenure. I decided to resign after the party cleared my name for contesting Assembly elections so that another leader can be nominated in my place. In fact, I am 100 per cent confident of winning the elections this time.

What makes you confident of winning this time?

Welfare and development programmes taken up by the TDP government. In my constituency, 55,000 DWCRA women have received benefits to the tune of Rs 100 crore under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme. Similarly, about 35,000 people are getting social security pensions of Rs 2,000 per month each. Farmers have already got three instalments of money towards debt-redemption scheme and will get the remaining two instalments soon. Annadata Sukhibhava scheme rolled has won the accolades of farming community.

Are you confident that Annadata Sukhibhava launched just before elections will fetch you votes?

The objective behind the scheme is to instil confidence among farmers. At a time when farmers were finding it difficult to take up agriculture operations for want of money, the government came up with the scheme and will continue it in the future. Unlike Telangana government, we are extending the benefit to tenant farmers as well. It is not at all aimed at winning votes. We have already got the support of farmers by implementing the debt-redemption scheme and Annadata Sukhibhava.

What is the response from people?

Overwhelming. The benefits being extended by the state government through different schemes are reaching all sections of people. Not only welfare schemes, but the people have also been witnessing a slew of development activities in the past five years. Strengthening of irrigation system by getting canals repaired, constructing check dams and other facilities have helped farmers take up cultivation on a large scale. The TDP government’s ongoing interlinking (Mahasangamam) of five rivers - Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna and Pennar - will ensure tremendous development in the district.

Adala Prabhakar Reddy blamed you for his exit from the TDP and joining the YSRC. What is your response?

He said the same in 2004 while leaving the TDP and joining the Congress and once again he joined the TDP and then the YSRC, giving the same explanation. Every leader should be bound by the party’s discipline. Adala had never been active in party affairs and is always greedy of getting contracts. He worked for his selfish gains and the party was his last priority.

What about your opponent Kakani Govardhan Reddy?

His affidavit shows that he was involved in seven cases under 20 criminal sections and his boss (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) is facing 31 cases. That speaks for itself.