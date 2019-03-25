Why is Kalyan Pawan saying Chandrababu Naidu’s lines, asks GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wondering why Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan suddenly started mouthing the exact same lines of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wanted to know if the actor-turned-politician received any package from the TDP to take forward the latter’s agenda. He also said the BJP would make a representation to the Election Commission of India to either impose limits on cash withdrawals by contestants or keep tabs on their accounts so as to monitor if those in the fray were withdrawing huge amounts of money for distribution.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the BJP MP said, “Suddenly, Pawan Kalyan started repeating the same lines of CM Naidu a day after the latter’s speech. Since nobody is believing him (TDP chief), has Naidu roped in Pawan to drive the narrative forward?”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

GVL also alleged that the Jana Sena chief was trying to instigate regional differences by making sharp remarks against Telangana. “There were apprehensions in the past, but no such incident as alleged by Pawan has happened. Instead of just repeating what Naidu says, Pawan should give out details of when and where Andhra people were attacked in Telangana,” he said.

Talking about the indiscriminate use of money, GVL claimed that the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were nowhere to be seen in the State in the past several months.