Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brahmin voters likely to support YSRC

Addressing the media here on Monday, Srikanth said his group had been meeting political parties seeking opportunities for more Bramhin candidates in the polls.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Brahmin community in East Godavari will support YSR Congress in the coming elections as the party chief has allotted four Assembly seats to candidates from the Brahmin community, said State head of Brahmin Seva Sangam Jwalapurapa Srikanth.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Srikanth said his group had been meeting political parties seeking opportunities for more Bramhin candidates in the polls. “It was only Jagan Mohan Reddy who took our requests seriously which is why we will support him.”

Stating that the TDP had deceived the community, he alleged the present government had promised the Brahmin Corporation Rs 500 crore, but gave only Rs 240 crore, of which Rs 60 crore was ‘misused’.   
Jagan has assured Rs 1,000 crore allotment to the Brahmin community, he said, and urged others to support YSRC candidates. Another Brahmin leader Yamijala Narasimha Murthy, who was also present, said the Brahmin Corporation functioned well as long as IYR Krishna Rao was its chairperson

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Brahmin community East Godavari YSR Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp