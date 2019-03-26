Brahmin voters likely to support YSRC

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Brahmin community in East Godavari will support YSR Congress in the coming elections as the party chief has allotted four Assembly seats to candidates from the Brahmin community, said State head of Brahmin Seva Sangam Jwalapurapa Srikanth.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Srikanth said his group had been meeting political parties seeking opportunities for more Bramhin candidates in the polls. “It was only Jagan Mohan Reddy who took our requests seriously which is why we will support him.”

Stating that the TDP had deceived the community, he alleged the present government had promised the Brahmin Corporation Rs 500 crore, but gave only Rs 240 crore, of which Rs 60 crore was ‘misused’.

Jagan has assured Rs 1,000 crore allotment to the Brahmin community, he said, and urged others to support YSRC candidates. Another Brahmin leader Yamijala Narasimha Murthy, who was also present, said the Brahmin Corporation functioned well as long as IYR Krishna Rao was its chairperson