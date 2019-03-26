I want to continue my father-in-law Murali Mohan’s legacy: Maganti Rupa

By Express News Service

With TDP MP Maganti Murali Mohan deciding to keep away from politics, the party had a tough time to decide who should contest from the segment. There was stiff competition from senior leaders such as Ganni Krishna, Ganni Bhaskara Rao and Boddy Bhaskera Rao for the Rajamahendravarm Lok Sabha seat. However, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu favoured the MP’s daughter-in-law Maganti Rupa.

Rupa finished her PG Diploma in Psychology from Arizona University in the United States. She had a 10-year stint in Sri Lanka where she was a consultant with the country’s Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Socio-Economic Department. CS Ramakrishna spoke to the 46-year-old candidate on her prospects and priorities among other things:

How did you get the idea of contesting elections?

It was a complete surprise for me. I had worked in my father-in-law’s office when he underwent knee surgery in 2016. I interacted and actively participated in the party programmes that took place in the constituency and came close to the people of all the seven segments. Now, I am well aware of the segment’s topography and the people.

I have had a keen interest in politics since my childhood. I am confident that I have got good communication skills I developed during my tenure with the Sri Lanka government. Many say that I am a good orator. However, I say that I have good leadership qualities which ultimately helped me to get into active politics.

How do you rate yourself as a competent contestant?

I give myself 8 out of 10 for my work. I strongly believe that there is no distinction between man and woman currently in our society. Women are equal to men in all aspects, and even stronger in some areas.

We often hear that some irregularities occurred during your father-in-law’s tenure as MP. There are speculations that he is not contesing this time because of that...

No, it is not true. It is a rumour spread by some people. Muralimohan as MP has done a lot to the constituency and we can list around 100 things he has done.

How bright are chances of you victory?

I believe in the work done by my father-in-law for this constituency. I want to continue that legacy.

What are the pressing issues in the constituency that you want to take up on a priority basis?

My first, foremost and significant priority is cleaning up of Godavari river, which is in a bad condition. The East and West Godavari districts are named after this holy river and we cannot neglect it. I will also concentrate on the tourism sector and create jobs by bringing more industries.

Who is your role model in politics?

Obviously my father-in-law. I have great support from my husband and other family members. I will not speak any more about what I will do. I want my work to speak for itself.