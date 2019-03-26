Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, MK Stalin to drum up support for TDP

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With days nearing for the elections, the TDP has decided to rope in the services of the anti-BJP party leaders for electioneering in the State. Sources said that the TDP, which received the consent of the national leaders for electioneering in the State, is preparing their tour schedule taking into consideration the areas and voters where their appeal may work in favour of the ruling party.

For instance, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who reached Vijayawada on Monday night, will call on the TDP supremo at his residence on Tuesday morning and leave for campaigning along with Naidu after breakfast.The areas selected for campaigning with Abdullah are Kadapa, Allagadda, Nandyal and Kurnool, where the presence of Muslim voters is more.

Apart from Abdullah, several leaders including Delhi and West Bengal Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are likely to campaign for the TDP in the coming days.

The TDP is planning to arrange the tour schedule of Kejriwal in Visakhapatnam and other cities to attract young voters. “Kejriwal has emerged as crusader of anti-corruption movement and he has taken up relentless fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre on various issues. We are sure his visit will help the TDP,” a source of the TDP said.

As several constituencies in Chittoor have predominant population of Tamilians, the TDP is planning to rope in DMK leader Stalin in such areas and HD Deve Gowda in the areas bordering with Karnataka.

Congress national level leaders will stay away from the meetings as the party is going it alone in the State.

Though Naidu had earlier held discussions with BSP supremo Mayawati, the party is unlikely to share dias with Naidu as it has entered into electoral pact with the Jana Sena Party in the State.