MLC poll: Counting of votes to begin today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has geared up for the counting of votes on Tuesday after the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC poll ended on March 22. More than 1.49 voters exercised their franchise at 362 polling booths set up in Guntur and Krishna district.

District Election Officer and Collector K Sasidhar said 48 tahsildars would be involved in the counting process to begin at 8 am. Stating that the counting supervisors and counting assistants were trained, he said 14 tables have been arranged at the AC College in Guntur and five counting assistants assigned to each table.

“Around 1,000 votes will be given to each table after filtering the valid ones and the officials would work in three shifts,” he said. The counting process would continue for 48 hours. The supervisors and assistants were asked not to bring their own pens and pencils.