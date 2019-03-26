Home States Andhra Pradesh

Triangular fight on the cards for Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency

All eyes are on Nandyal Parliamentary constituency, where a triangular fight among top three leaders SPY Reddy, Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy is on the cards.

KURNOOL: All eyes are on Nandyal Parliamentary constituency, where a triangular fight among top three leaders SPY Reddy, Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy is on the cards.
SPY Reddy, a three-time MP, is contesting as the Jana Sena candidate from this constituency. Earlier, he won as MP on YSRC ticket and then shifted his loyalties to TDP.

Now, he left the ruling party and joined Jana Sena. He won three times as MP from the same constituency, two times on Congress ticket and one time on YSRC ticket. Now, he is testing his luck on Jana Sena ticket. His rivals are Pocha Brahmananda Reddy of YSRC and Mandra Sivananda Reddy of TDP. Though, both the rivals are new contenders in the poll fray, they have the backing of their parties.

In the triangular fight, all the three candidates are campaigning with full vigour to secure a win. SPY Reddy despite securing the Jana Sena ticket very late, trying to catch up with others in electioneering. He is planning to take the help of his party chief Pawan Kalyan and key leaders, including film star Nagababu and others in his campaign.

Similarly, Mandra Sivananda Reddy is also chalking out plans to bring party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the constituency again as it would invigorate the party cadre. Naidu will tour Nandyal, Kurnool and Yemmiganur towns on March 26 and 27. Brahmananda Reddy is touring all villages in the constituency and is also making arrangements for his party chief’s campaign in the constituency next week. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a poll campaign at Adoni.

