Two killed, five injured in cracker unit blast

Two persons were killed and five others injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit at Gullipalle village in Sabbavaram mandal on Monday. 

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Two persons were killed and five others injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit at Gullipalle village in Sabbavaram mandal on Monday. The explosion took place at Bholokamamba Fireworks around 10.30 am while seven workers were making crackers. The roof covered with an iron sheet collapsed due to the impact of the blast. 

The deceased were identified as Dasari Kotamma (22) and Singampalli Durga Rao (58). Dasari Ramulamma, Dasari Kanakaraju, Dasari  Gangamma, Dasari Ankuli and Dasari Satyam of the same family, who suffered third-degree burns in the blast, were admitted to King George Hospital. The condition of the five injured, who are undergoing treatment in the burns ward, is critical, said KGH Superintendent Arjuna.

Anakapalle DSP SVD Prasada Rao who conducted a preliminary inquiry into the blast, said the licence of  Bholokamamba Fireworks owned by Dasari Satyanarayana expired way back in 2013. After that, he applied for a new licence in the name of his brother and the application is still pending.

This is the second explosion in the firecracker unit. Three persons died in the blast occurred in the unit in May 2012. Satyanarayana was arrested. A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC  and Section 3 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act.

