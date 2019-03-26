Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unfulfilled promises, unemployment may impact poll outcome in defection-hit Prakasam district

To compensate for its loss, Donakonda was declared an industrial hub, but there has been no progress so far.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:48 AM

Poll, Vote

Image used for representational purpose only.

By R Ramakrishna
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Backwardness, unfulfilled promises by political parties, irrigation and drinking water issues and unemployment will be on their mind when the voters in Prakasam district set out to cast their franchise on April 11. Despite having a long coastline, among the nine coastal districts in the State, Prakasam is bereft of coastal development. Before the State bifurcation, a major port was proposed in Ramayapatnam in the district, but owing to political lobbying from other districts, it lost the opportunity.

Though the opportunity for development of major port came again when the Centre said major port in Dugarajapatnam of Nellore district was not feasible, the State government did not propose Ramayapatnam. Instead, the State government laid the foundation stone for a minor port in Ramayapatnam, despite opposition from various corners.

It was not the only lost opportunity for the district. During the State bifurcation, Donakonda was the suggested location for capital city by the Sri Krishna committee, but it was not considered by the Chandrababu Naidu government and it made Thullur in Guntur district as the capital city and renamed the region as Amaravati. 

To compensate for its loss, Donakonda was declared an industrial hub, but there has been no progress so far. National Investment and Manufacturing Zone in Prakasam district is yet to be grounded. Veligonda project, which is considered lifeline of Prakasam district, is yet to be completed. Despite facing backwardness, the district was never announced as a backward district, thus stands bereft of the special funds for development. 

According to old-timers in the district, all these factors and a feeling that district was given a step-motherly treatment will have a definite impact on the poll verdict. The district, which is the third largest in the State, has always remained a Congress bastion till 2014.  In the 2014 elections, the YSRC bagged major seats and the TDP managed to increase its tally. However, two years down the line, four of the six YSRC MLAs and an independent MLA shifted their loyalties to the ruling TDP. 

Pointing out the same, YSRC leaders alleged that despite having more MLAs in the district (five TDP MLAs and five defected to the ruling party later), the ruling TDP failed to do anything for the development of the district. On the other hand, the TDP claims that it has initiated the process and once it completes, the district’s development will have no equal. Naidu has been highlighting Ramayapatnam port and upcoming paper and pulp industry by an Indonesian firm — which will create employment and benefit farmers — as his achievements.

Unfulfilled promises Unemployment

