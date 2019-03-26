Why did you oppose KCR support for Special Category Status: Jagan to CM Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked as to why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is opposing his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s support to AP’s Special Category Status demand. Jagan also took exception to Naidu’s allegations that Telangana government is harassing Andhra people and industrialists in Telangana.

“Whether KCR is giving support to us or SCS? Why are you opposing KCR’s support for SCS?’’ Jagan questioned Naidu. Jagan also raised the issue of allegations of KCR giving Rs 1,000 crore fund for the YSRC to contest the election. “Have you seen KCR giving Rs 1,000 crore to me? Or did KCR call you and told that he gave Rs 1,000 crore to me?’’ Jagan questioned.

“You and Pawan Kalyan are alleging that Telangana government is harassing people of Andhra and industrialists. How can you make such comments when people of Andhra are staying in Telangana. Do these comments not vitiate the peaceful atmosphere?’’ he said.

Jagan made these comments at the party’s political campaign at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. He also participated in campaigns at Adoni of Kurnool and Madanapalle of Chittoor district during the day. Jagan also said that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is also making the same allegations that of Naidu. “Chandrababu and his partner-actor had praised KCR several times during the past five years,’’ he said.

At Adoni, Jagan showered sops which include scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), extending 27 per cent interim relief, timely constitution of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implementation of its recommendations, regularisation of contract employees.