IT raid on ex-MLA’s Amaravati Hospitals

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of IT department conducted raids on Amaravati Hospitals, owned by former MLA Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, in Guntur on Tuesday. Ugranarasimha Reddy has recently joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and got a ticket for Kanigiri Assembly constituency of Prakasam district.

Following the incident, the TDP staged a protest, alleging that BJP conducted the raids on the directions of YSR Congress in order to suppress the TDP leaders.According to the reports, as many as 20 IT officials went to the hospital, which is situated at Kothapeta of Guntur city, on Tuesday evening. They did not allow anybody other than their officials to enter the record rooms, and continued their raid till late in the night.

How it happened

