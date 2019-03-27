Home States Andhra Pradesh

IT raid on ex-MLA’s Amaravati Hospitals

Officials of IT department conducted raids on Amaravati Hospitals, owned by former MLA Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, in Guntur on Tuesday.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of IT department conducted raids on Amaravati Hospitals, owned by former MLA Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, in Guntur on Tuesday. Ugranarasimha Reddy has recently joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and got a ticket for Kanigiri Assembly constituency of Prakasam district.

Following the incident, the TDP staged a protest, alleging that BJP conducted the raids on the directions of YSR Congress in order to suppress the TDP leaders.According to the reports, as many as 20 IT officials went to the hospital, which is situated at Kothapeta of Guntur city, on Tuesday evening. They did not allow anybody other than their officials to enter the record rooms, and continued their raid till late in the night.

How it happened

According to the reports, as many as 20 IT officials went to the hospital, which is situated at Kothapeta of Guntur city, on Tuesday evening. They did not allow anybody other than their officials to enter the record rooms

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Hospitals Kanigiri Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp