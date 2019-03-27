Jagan ‘offered’ Rs 1500 crore to Congress for CM post

By Express News Service

KADAPA/KURNOOL: National Conference leader and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah made a sensational allegation that YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress high command if he was made Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh after the death of his father, former CM late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, in a copter crash in 2009.

Taking part in a TDP election campaign along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Kadapa, Abdullah said Jagan had come to his house after his father passed away and expressed his desire to become CM. “I want to remind him that he had told me at that time that if the Congress made him Chief Minister, he was ready to give Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress,” he alleged.

Abdullah asked the gathering, “Does Jagan have a treasure to make such an offer?” “Even if he had, it would be the one he looted from others,” he maintained. Cautioning the people against Jagan’s promise of a bright future, he said such a person would only think of his own bright future and ruin others.

The NC leader, who started his speech with ‘mazhab nahi sikhata aapas me bair rakhna …” a line from patriotic song ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’, elaborated that identity of India was unity in diversity and expressed concern over its changing face. “Today, India is not the India envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. Muslims and Dalits are being discriminated against,” he observed.

In Nandyal, he lashed out at Narendra Modi and asked where were the promised 10 crore jobs and black money from foreign banks?“Support the TDP for a new India, support Chandrababu Naidu for a change,” he urged.

During his Nandyal speech, Chandrababu Naidu went hammer and tongs against his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, his arch-rival Jagan and PM Narendra Modi. Pointing out at Godhra incidents, triple talaq, Jammu & Kashmir issue, Naidu blamed Modi for Women Reservation Bill not getting passed in Parliament.

He said that the ‘nexus’ between BJP, TRS and YSRC was exposed by the reported comments of BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Monday. “He says both KCR and Jagan are BJP’s friends and partners. It is clear that both Jagan and KCR are in the pocket of Narendra Modi, who betrayed the State and oppressed minorities. Muslim vote should not be given to Jagan as it is the same as voting for Modi. If Narendra Modi returns to power, Muslims cannot live with self-respect,” he observed. Finding fault with Jagan’s stand that there was nothing wrong if KCR supported him, the TDP chief said it was objectionable because it was because of KCR, AP did not get its share of Rs 1 lakh crore and today he (KCR) was even trying to take over Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. “If that happens, Kurnool will not get a drop of water,” he cautioned.

Naidu promised to enhance honorarium of imams and mauzzins to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively, aid under ‘Dulhan’ scheme to Rs 1 lakh, construction of a haj house and setting up of a Urdu university. He asked Nandyal MP SPY Reddy, who recently joined the Jana Sena, to support the TDP and offered MLC post in return.