Will KCR win a single vote in AP: Nara Lokesh

The person, who will not get even a single vote in Andhra Pradesh, said that he would give a return gift.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday asked people whether Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would get even a single vote in Andhra Pradesh?

Addressing a gathering at Haripuram village in Palasa Assembly constituency, he said that KCR’s son and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K Taraka Rama Rao was threatening TDP contestants to withdraw their nominations.

He was raiding the assets of TDP leaders in Telangana. Lokesh also alleged that about Rs 1,000 crore was supplied to the YSRCP leaders by the TRS. Though the YSRCP leaders changed the colour of the campaign vehicles, they did not change the seats of the vehicles that were in rose colour, supplied by the TRS.

The person, who will not get even a single vote in Andhra Pradesh, said that he would give a return gift. New friendship was being forged among KCR, Modi and Jagan to defeat Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh added.

