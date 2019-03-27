YSRC’s Dharmana Prasada Rao  counts on government failures, TDP’s Lakshmi Devi on welfare schemes

Ramesh Babu Ginni By

SRIKAKULAM: After its formation in 1983, the TDP has won five times and the Congress twice in the Srikakulam Assembly constituency. Dharmana Prasada Rao, who won twice from the constituency on the INC ticket and is presently in the YSRCP, is moving heaven and earth to win the seat this time.

Gunda Laxmi Devi, the sitting MLA, is trying to retain her seat. Laxmi Devi has started her campaign by focusing on the welfare schemes that were implemented by the TDP government while Dharmana has been highlighting the failures of TDP as well as the sitting MLA. He is also highlighting development that was done by him during the Congress regime. Gunda Appala Suryanarayana, former minister and husband of the sitting MLA, won from the Srikakulam constituency four times consecutively on TDP ticket since 1985.

Dharmana Prasada Rao, who shifted from Narasannapeta Assembly segment to Srikakulam prior to the 2004 elections, defeated Appala Suryanarayana. He defeated Suryanarayana again in 2009 General Elections. In 2014 elections, Appala Suryanarayana was replaced by his wife Laxmi Devi by the party high command while Dharmana shifted his loyalty to YSRCP from the Congress due to criticism faced by the national party for unscientific bifurcation of the State.

Dharmna, who had served as revenue minister during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime, was allegedly involved in quid pro quo deal in land allotment to the Lepakshi knowledge hub. He was also Accused No. 5 (A5) in the disproportionate assets case of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Besides, he is said to have occupied government lands even in Srikakulam town. His son Dharmana Ram Manohar Naidu is said to have encouraged goondas and rowdies in the city. All these allegations made him lose the 2014 elections. Dharmana developed Srikakulam by setting up a medical college, a university and widening of roads apart from constructing the new collectorate complex and the underground drainage (UGD) during his tenure.

Gunda Laxmi Devi, besides using welfare schemes as the weapon, also developed several parks and renovated existing auditoriums in Srikakulam. Roads were laid connecting remote villages while drinking water was made available in all villages.

Similarly, drinking water is being supplied twice a day in the city. During her tenure, Srikakulam was selected to be developed as a smart city by the State government. However, there are a few allegations against her. Prominent among them are her alleged links with the sand mafia and sanctioning of Hudhud houses to TDP workers. Although the fisherman community was assured of ST status by the TDP, it did not materialise and the Opposition is making use of it to flog the ruling party. Similarly, the Kodi Rammurty Stadium, demolished three years ago, is still at its foundation stage. As both leaders belong to the same community (Velama), they are trying to attract people of the other major communities like fishermen and Kalinga Vysyas. After Velama, fishermen and Kalinga Vysyas are other major communities in the Srikakulam Assembly constituency.