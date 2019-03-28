Home States Andhra Pradesh

C Kutumba Rao's offer to BJP

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao has issued an open offer to the BJP leaders contesting for the Lok Sabha elections in the State: If they get back deposits in the election, he will give Rs 5 lakh cash prize to them. In case of the AP BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, who is contesting from Narasaraopet Parliamentary segment, the offer is bigger — Rao offered him Rs 10 lakh if he manages to get deposits in the April 11 elections.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said Rs 15 lakh cash prize will be given to those winning as MLAs on behalf of the BJP. “Of course, there may be the possibilities for a few of the saffron party candidates getting deposits,’’ he said and added that TDP has nothing to do with the offer.

