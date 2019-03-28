Farooq Abdullah another mask of Naidu to divert voters from real issues, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah alleged that YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress high command for CM post after his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death, the Opposition leader said that Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu was importing leaders from Delhi to parrot the TDP script.

Likening Naidu to Ravana, Jagan said, “If Ravana has 10 faces in one place, Narasura wears his 10 faces at different places. The aim of all these people (faces) is one: to divert the attention of the people away from his failure on the development front,’’ he alleged.

Addressing a meeting at Mummidivaram in East Godavari district, Jagan also targeted Pawan Kalyan and K A Paul of Praja Santhi Party. “Since no one came to have an open alliance with him fearing defeat, Naidu is fighting the elections by using his partner as a front. This actor-partner acts like a rival but in fact, he has a clandestine understanding (with Naidu),’’ he alleged.

“Another mask comes in the form a petty political party with a symbol and colour bearing a close resemblance to the YSRC’s. Even the names of its candidates resemble those of the YSRC’s to create confusion among voters. As if these masks were not enough, Naidu brought Farooq Abdullah to repeat the TDP script,’’ Jagan said.