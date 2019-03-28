INTERVIEW | Told Pawan Kalyan I would become 'Kotwal of Vizag': VV Lakshminarayana on land mafia issue

Kalyan Tholeti By

Vasagiri Venkata Lakshminarayana comes with a formidable reputation that is etched permanently in the public mind in the form of the moniker JD (short for joint director, CBI) for his high-profile investigation of the alleged illegal assets case of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The tough as nails officer has recently shed the Khaki for Khaddar and is in the poll fray as Jana Sena’s candidate for the Visakhapatnam LS constituency. However, his persona hasn’t changed one bit. Soft but firm as always, he shares with Kalyan Tholeti his views on politics, polls & the ongoing campaign.

Why did you join Jana Sena?

It is the same ideology and mindset. Pawan Kalyan is a good friend of mine. We have been in touch since 2014. I met him for the first time on my own initiative when I was waiting for my posting in Maharashtra. We shared our views and thought we must do something for the society. But he felt I should settle my family first as my son was in college and daughter in school at that time.

Are you not risking your credibility? Pawan is seen as a part-time politician due to his perceived inconsistency. Do you believe in him?

We are lending credibility to each other. Ultimately, our goal is the same. We want to do something for the society. We don’t want to do regular politics. I believe in him 100 per cent. He is not a stereotype politician. Last time, he lent support to the government. But he is not the kind of person who interferes. He is like a referee in a match. He has always been consistent on public issues. I always tell a joke. Suppose one fellow goes on a horseback with his wife walking, people say see how he is making her walk. Then he walks but people say see how this woman is making the husband walk. When both of them decide to go on horseback, they pity the poor horse. Finally, when both walk, people say see these foolish couple are walking despite having a horse. This is the type of society we have. There is no need to worry if we are answerable to our conscience.

Why and when did you decide to enter politics?

When I was in Maharashtra, I had seven years of service left. I felt these seven years are very important for society. The average age of an Indian is going to be 29. So, I decided in favour of public service. But I made up my mind to join politics only after touring the State. Right from childhood I used to serve others. Concern for society is in my blood. Even during my years in the IPS, I used to do many other things. And if you want to do something on a wider scale in a democracy, politics is the solution. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar said unless you have political power, it is very difficult to serve the society. But one must have good intentions. Without it... we are seeing what is happening.

Politics is seen as a cesspool. Are you prepared to face the brickbats?

I am prepared. People have stereotyped the politician that he should be harsh and abusive. Let us give a different model altogether. You see Manohar Parrikarji. He was softer than me but made a mark. Good intentions matter.

What is your response to allegations that either the BJP or the TDP is behind you?

It is speculation. I leave it to their wisdom. I am not a person to be controlled by somebody. Had I been such a person, things would have been different.

Chandrababu Naidu has been demanding that you respond on cases against Jagan. Your response?

I did whatever I needed to do as a public servant. It is now a sub-judice matter. I don’t want to encash on the issue. We are working for people. The chargesheets are there and details are available. People have to infer. Why do I need to endorse anything?

Will the cases stand judicial scrutiny?

Sufficient evidence has been collected and presented to the court. We don’t chargesheet unless there is evidence. I mean, it is not my decision. I was only a supervisory officer. There is an investigating officer, legal officers.. there is a procedure in the CBI. These cases referred by the high court have to go through several layers of decision-making. A chargesheet is filed only after final assent is given by the director, CBI. It is not in my hands. The structure in the CBI is such that no one individual can take a decision according to his whims and fancies.

What is your take on the Naidu govt?

There are the U-turns on special status. All turns are being taken. There is a lot of corruption, especially the sand mafia in which their leaders are involved. Then there are the Janmabhoomi committees because of which welfare schemes are going to ruling party members. If you go to villages, you will find a lot of animosity has developed. Neighbours don’t look eye to eye as they belong to different parties. A farmer told me that he had to stand in front of an MLA’s house for three days to get a signature to purchase a small sprayer that costs Rs 3,000. Once a person is elected as a legislator, he/she should work for all people. The importance of MLAs and MPs has to come down. Currently, local bodies are being run by administrators. When was the last time local elections were conducted? We have to empower villages.

Have your ideas been incorporated in JSP manifesto?

Yes. Pawan says we will give Rs 8,000 immediate relief to farmers and after they turn 60, Rs 5,000 as pension. If a patient is taken to the emergency, he is given IV first and then a course of treatment will follow. We should handhold farmers and take them along. Loan waiver and all will not work. I have visited places like Madanapalle, the main tomato market. It is the middleman who is making the money. Market assurance by the government is very important. We will introduce zoning system under which farmers can grow crops and we assure them the market. We will set up special agricultural zones like special economic zones and also have an agriculture price regulation commission to provide remunerative price to the farmers. We also need to encourage the youth to take up agriculture. It is going to be an organic development. Currently, we are focused on the services sector but if suddenly, Ola or Uber go off the roads, where will the people go? Secondary sector is not doing well. China is manufacturing everything. If we don’t look into this, the demographic dividend will turn into a disaster.

What do you propose to do for Vizag?

I want to make it the best parliamentary constituency in the country. The mindset of the people here is different. They always want to contribute to the well-being of the society. They come out openly and express themselves. They are well-educated. There are thinking people like EAS Sarma who can guide people. I will take their opinion. At the same time, I have seen that people are afraid of land mafias. When Pawan Kalyan told me I have to become the Kotwal of Vizag to protect their properties, I said I am ready for that. I have seen Mumbai. At the peak of gang wars, I was in Mumbai as DCP. I have seen the gangs working. The main reason for this is increasing land prices. There is an undercurrent of something like that in Vizag now. If we allow this to continue, Mumbai situation will arise here.

Jana Sena has weak organisational structure. How will you address this problem?

This is a new party. From what I have seen, there is a high command with good advisors. The decisions are properly communicated. Local MLA candidates take it from there. We have committed people unlike in other parties. In other parties, you need to pump money. Here it is pumping hearts. We work with hearts.