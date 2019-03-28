Kodela Siva Prasad Rao decries cops’ removal from poll duty

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao opposed the removal of Director General (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao and SPs of Kadapa and Srikakulam districts Rahul Dev Sharma and Venkata Ratnam from election duty based on a complaint by the YSR Congress.

Speaking to newsmen at Sattenapalli, the Speaker alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misusing institutions like CBI and the Election Commission to harass Telugu Desam, which would benefit YSRC in the elections.

He also accused Modi of trying to save YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against whom 31 cases were registered. The Modi government had failed to fulfil assurances given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation and implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The BJP would face people’s wrath in the elections for “betraying” the State, he said.

Siva Prasad Rao who is in the fray from Sattenapalli, appealed to people to give their massive mandate to Telugu Desam in the elections after seeing the growth achieved by the State on all fronts during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu.

Former DIG and YSRC Guntur West Assembly candidate Chandragiri Yesuratnam welcomed the removal of Director General (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao and SPs of Kadapa and Srikakulam districts Rahul Dev Sharma and Venkata Ratnam from election duty.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, he said the Intelligence DG and two SPs were taken off poll duty by the Election Commission based on a complaint by the YSRC that some police officers in the State were working in favour of the ruling TDP.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should honour the Election Commission’s decision and he could appoint IPS officers of his choice in the place of the trio removed from poll duty, the YSRC candidate said.