Lakshmana Rao elected as MLC 

KS Lakshmana Rao was elected as an MLC from Krishna and Guntur Districts Graduates' Constituency. As many as 40 candidates contested the MLC election held on March 22.

GUNTUR: KS Lakshmana Rao was elected as an MLC from Krishna and Guntur Districts Graduates’ Constituency. As many as 40 candidates contested the MLC election held on March 22. The counting of ballots was taken up manually at AC College on Tuesday.  

The former MLC was polled 38,864 votes out of the total 70,156 cast. Lakshmana Rao maintained lead against his opponents from the first round of counting itself. His nearest rival N Anjaiah got 5,075 votes. K Nageswara Rao has polled 3,782 votes, V Krishna Prasanna 3,576 and G Mohan Rao 2,787 in the elections. Tight security arrangements were made at the counting centre to thwart any untoward incident.

