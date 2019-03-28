Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two dead in wall collapse during Jagan's meet; 20 injured during Naidu's rally

Chandrababu Naidu (L) and Jagan Mohan Reddy (R). | (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ANANTAPUR: Two women were killed after the parapet wall of a building fell on them during YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting in Mandapeta on Wednesday evening. The duo were standing below the wall when it collapsed, injuring 20 others also.  

A large number of people had gathered at Mandapeta for the meeting with some youngsters climbing atop buildings and trees to have a glimpse of the leader. 

It is said that the YSRC leader went on addressing the people even after the incident. Meanwhile, locals had a tough time to remove the debris and shift the injured to a hospital. Ramanamma, a 65-year-old woman, was killed on the spot, while Suramma (65), died while being taken to a Rajamahendravaram hospital. Five others, being treated at Mandapeta government hospital, were said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, 20 people were injured in Anantapur during an election rally of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night. Around 9 pm, people in large numbers were standing on the parapet wall and sunshade of the mosque complex at Saptagiri Circle, listening to Chandrababu Naidu. The sunshade collapsed and 25 people fell on the ground. The police personnel shifted 20 of the injured to a government hospital.

After first-aid, 15 people were discharged, while five others were kept under observation. 

