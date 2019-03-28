Visakhapatnam NGO helps over 150 urban homeless get voter IDs

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a novel way to make the urban homeless responsible citizens, an NGO has provided Voter ID cards to more than 150 such persons. The Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), a Visakhapatnam-based voluntary organisation, which took up the drive of urging all political parties to include the issues related to the urban homeless in their manifestos.

The AUTD has come up with a charter of demands in this regard and is taking signatures of politicians to make sure that steps will be taken up to resolve these issues if they win the elections. Till now, Jana Sena’s Visakhapatnam MP candidate VV Lakshminarayana and YSRC MLA candidate Dronamraju Srinivas have expressed their willingness to include these issues in their election manifestos. The AUTD is even getting positive response from leaders of other parties in the district.

Pragada Babu, an AUTD representative, said, “In the 2014 general elections, only the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had come forward to sign our assurance paper and it included our demands related to the urban homeless in their election manifesto. This time, several main party leaders have shown interest in our campaign to give more such people the right to vote, which is a good sign for us.’’

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The fact that I have an identity card that has my name on it and will allow me to vote for the first time has made me very happy,” said 45-year-old M Rajesh. S Satyavathi, a 65-year-old homeless woman, said she would be exercising her franchise on April 11 after a gap of three decades.

“After getting the Voter ID card, political leaders will now approach people like me requesting votes,” said V Ramana, a 75-year-old man who has taken shelter at a hostel for the homeless at the TSR Complex in the city.

The AUTD representative added said they have been demanding the State government to resolve these problems for a very long time. The NGO had recently conducted a meeting to prepare an assurance paper requesting all parties to include its charter of demands in their manifestos.

READ HERE: Don't have a voter ID yet? Relax, it's just a click away

NGO’s demands