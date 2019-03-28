YSRC demands action against DGP RP Thakur too

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove intelligence chief from poll duties, the YSRC on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Director General of Police RP Thakur for working at the behest of the State government.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party were raising a hue and cry over the transfer of three IPS officers by the EC. “It was based on your complaint in 2009 that the EC removed the then DGP SSP Yadav from poll duties. You expressed your happiness then. Why are you making the EC action a big issue now?’’ the senior leader questioned. Ramakrishna Reddy said the intelligence department had even resorted to tapping his phone calls and he had even approached the court over the issue will all evidences.

“The intelligence chief is interfering in all issues. Everyone is aware of the role played by intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao in the episode of YSRC MLAs switching loyalties to the TDP back in 2016 and 2017,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that there was a dedicated cell in one of the floor of the intelligence department office to monitor the social media news. “After the YSRC lodged a complaint with the EC, the entire floor was cleared,” he said.