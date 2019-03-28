Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC demands action against DGP RP Thakur too

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that there was a dedicated cell in one of the floor of the intelligence department office to monitor the social media news.

Published: 28th March 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove intelligence chief from poll duties, the YSRC on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Director General of Police RP Thakur for working at the behest of the State government.

READ | Naidu government defies Election Commission, cancels transferof Andhra intelligence chief

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party were raising a hue and cry over the transfer of three IPS officers by the EC. “It was based on your complaint in 2009 that the EC removed the then DGP SSP Yadav from poll duties. You expressed your happiness then. Why are you making the EC action a big issue now?’’ the senior leader questioned. Ramakrishna Reddy said the intelligence department had even resorted to tapping his phone calls and he had even approached the court over the issue will all evidences. 

“The intelligence chief is interfering in all issues. Everyone is aware of the role played by intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao in the episode of YSRC MLAs switching loyalties to the TDP back in 2016 and 2017,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy said.

READ HERE | Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam writes to CEO, denies bias allegations by YSRC

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that there was a dedicated cell in one of the floor of the intelligence department office to monitor the social media news. “After the YSRC lodged a complaint with the EC, the entire floor was cleared,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy DGP RP Thakur Andhra intelligence chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp