Home States Andhra Pradesh

6 lakh likely to throng Srisailam for Ugadi festival

The five-day Ugadi Mahotsvams will start at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district from April 3 and end on April 7.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsvams will start at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district from April 3 and end on April 7. Five days of utsavams would start with Yagasala Pravesam pooja, Ganapati pooja and Siva Sankalpam and end with Poornahuti event.

“We have made elaborate arrangements and will provide all facilities to devotees coming from various places on the occasion of Ugadi,” temple executive officer A Sriramachandra Murthy said.
 Meanwhile, the devotees who are traditionally denoted as Mainarulu and Ghanacharulu will offer Mangalasutras and silk clothes to Goddess Brahmaramabha Devi on the morning of the first day of the Utsavams.

The Ugadi celebrations are held for a period of five days. The festival begins three days before the Ugadi day, Telugu New Year day (Chaitra Suddha Padyami) which generally falls in March-end or April first week. Nearly six lakh pilgrims, particularly from Karnataka and Maharashtra States visit the temple during these Utsavams. 

The important events of the celebrations include Vahana Sevas for God and Goddess, Alankaras to Goddess, Veerachara Vinyasalu and car festival. The celebration begins with several rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Akhanda Sthapana, Mantaparadhana, Ankurarpana and others.

Various special poojas like Pratyeka Abhishekam to God, Navavaranarchana to Goddess, Rudrahomam and Chandihomam would be performed. An interesting feature is that most of the people of Karnataka and some parts of Maharashtra visit the temple on the occasion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp