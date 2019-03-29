6 lakh likely to throng Srisailam for Ugadi festival

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsvams will start at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district from April 3 and end on April 7. Five days of utsavams would start with Yagasala Pravesam pooja, Ganapati pooja and Siva Sankalpam and end with Poornahuti event.

“We have made elaborate arrangements and will provide all facilities to devotees coming from various places on the occasion of Ugadi,” temple executive officer A Sriramachandra Murthy said.

Meanwhile, the devotees who are traditionally denoted as Mainarulu and Ghanacharulu will offer Mangalasutras and silk clothes to Goddess Brahmaramabha Devi on the morning of the first day of the Utsavams.

The Ugadi celebrations are held for a period of five days. The festival begins three days before the Ugadi day, Telugu New Year day (Chaitra Suddha Padyami) which generally falls in March-end or April first week. Nearly six lakh pilgrims, particularly from Karnataka and Maharashtra States visit the temple during these Utsavams.

The important events of the celebrations include Vahana Sevas for God and Goddess, Alankaras to Goddess, Veerachara Vinyasalu and car festival. The celebration begins with several rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Akhanda Sthapana, Mantaparadhana, Ankurarpana and others.

Various special poojas like Pratyeka Abhishekam to God, Navavaranarchana to Goddess, Rudrahomam and Chandihomam would be performed. An interesting feature is that most of the people of Karnataka and some parts of Maharashtra visit the temple on the occasion.