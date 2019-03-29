Home States Andhra Pradesh

Election Commission has turned into a puppet in hands of PM: TDP

The EC has turned into a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he charged.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the transfers of Intelligence DG and SPs of Kadapa and Srikakulam districts, the TDP leaders made a scathing attack against the Election Commission and raised doubts that the EC was functioning as per the dictates of the Centre by taking different decisions in different States.

Alleging that the Election Commission was acting out of its purview, TDP leader and APSRTC chairman Varla Ramaiah said that it is supposed to be impartial. The EC has turned into a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he charged.

“Kadapa SP is appealing to the EC to spell out the causes for his transfer and the Srikakulam SP is also seeking explanation for his transfer in spite of the fact that he had done nothing wrong in his 30 years of services. What reply will the EC give to them?,’’ Ramaiah pointed out.

‘EC acting unilaterally’

Charging the Election Commission of taking unilateral decisions, the TDP national spokesperson Lanka Dinakar sought to know how can the EC take decisions on the complaints lodged by Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy, who were the accused in several cases.

Alleging that the political career of Jagan commenced on the foundation of conspiracies, he underscored the need for keen observation on the part of EC on the complaints being made by such persons

