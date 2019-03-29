I am ready to quit politics if minister Somireddy proves his allegations against me: Adala Prabhakar Reddy

By Express News Service

Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who surprised everyone by shifting loyalties to the Opposition YSRC even after getting an MLA ticket from the ruling TDP, has blamed Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for his last-minute decision.

The duo have been at loggerheads for over a decade with Adala defeating Somireddy twice, consecutively, from the Sarvepalli constituency. In 2014, the differences between the two leaders (when they were in the same party) grew further and it reached a stage when they made personal accusations against each other.

Speaking to D Surendra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy said the minister had started the ground work to ensure that he did not win the race to the Assembly this time and elaborated further on the reasons that made him quit the TDP at the eleventh hour.

Why did you shift loyalties to the YSR Congress even after the TDP allotted the Nellore Rural seat to you?

I was not interested to contest from the Nellore Rural constituency. I had gone to Amaravati to inform the same to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, but he was not available at the time. I told the local leaders in Amaravati about my disinterest to contest from the seat.

It came as a shock to me when the party named as the candidate for the constituency. The ground work for my defeat in the segment had already begun under the leadership of Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Even the TDP did not accept my request to allot either Kovur or Nellore Lok Sabha constituencies and I was allotted the Nellore Rural seat. I was upset with the decision of the party leadership and decided to quit the TDP.

Not long after, the YSR Congress leaders approached me when I was in Hyderabad and offered any MLA seat in the district. After I rejected their offer, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approached me and offered the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

Why are you repeatedly making allegations against Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy?

The Telugu Desam’s disregard for me was based on the baseless allegations made by Chandramohan Reddy against me. His conspiracy against me started during the 1999 polls. At that time, I was contesting from Sarvepalli constituency on the Congress ticket with the support of former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

I won against Somireddy with good majority twice. Now, he is damaging the party’s reputation in the district with his dictatorial attitude. He has resisted the entry of many leaders into the TDP. He tried to publicise that I have unpaid debts.

I am even ready to quit politics if he is able to prove his allegations against me. I have strengthened the party’s position in the district, a YSR Congress stronghold, where the TDP didn’t have many strong contestants for some segments in the 2014 general elections.

Do you have unpaid bills for your contracting company as per the allegations made by the TDP leaders?

I have not received any pending bill. I am ready to quit politics if any TDP leader can prove these allegations.

Did any dispute crop up between you and your family members in Mekapati after the Nellore Lok Sabha seat was allotted to you? Are party cadre in the parliamentary constituency supporting you?

I have clarified the issue with party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy is a close relative, I had told the party leaders that I would withdraw my candidature if he was interested to contest from the Nellore Lok Sabha seat. I had also promised Jagan that I would take part in the campaigning and do my bit to strengthen the party.

But, the party leaders said they had convinced Rajamohan Reddy by promising him a good position after the polls. They informed me that the party had already allotted two MLA seats to the Mekapati family. It was only then that I agreed to contest from the Nellore Lok Sabha seat. The party and leaders in all the constituencies are supporting me. We are confident that the YSRC will win all the 10 Assembly and two Lok sabha seats in the district.

What are the assurances that you have given to the voters in Nellore Lok Sabha segment?

The YSR Congress is the only party that can get the Special Category Status to the State. We have assured the voters that we will start the construction of the Ramayapatnam port within six months, if we form the government in the State. We will provide drinking water to those living in the upland areas of the constituency. We will re-open Kovur Sugars and encourage sugarcane cultivation in the segment.