Narendra Modi to address rally in Kurnool today, Yogi to visit Andhra on April 5  

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the BJP has finalised the schedule of the tours of its star campaigners for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Besides the two public meetings by the PM, visits of BJP National President Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been finalised.

While PM Modi would address the second meeting in Rajamahendravaram on April 1, his cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh would also campaign in the State.

“Rajnath Singh will visit Vizianagaram and either Narsapuram or Narsaraopet on April 2. Party chief Amit Shah will address a rally and public meeting in Tirupati on April 4. He will also hold a road show in Visakhapatnam. On April 5, Yogi Adityanath’s visit has been confirmed. The venues are yet to be fixed,” BJP national general secretary and co-incharge of State party, Sunil Deodhar, told TNIE.

The party had initially planned to schedule another meeting by the PM in Chittoor/Tirupati, but it could not materialise.

Similarly, the State leaders are trying to have Amit Shah address another meeting in the State, which is still under discussions. As for the PM’s Friday’s visit, Narendra Modi, who kick-started the poll campaign across the country on Thursday, is scheduled to reach Kurnool by 4 pm after concluding his election campaigns in Odisha and Telangana. He will land on the new air strip and proceed to the city in a chopper.

“He will reach the venue — STBC Grounds — and address the public. As per the schedule, the meeting would conclude by 5 pm and the PM would leave for New Delhi,” the BJP leaders explained. This will be the first visit of Modi to Kurnool as the PM.

Schedule of star campaigners

March 29: Narendra Modi to visit Kurnool

April 1: The PM to visit Rajamahendravaram

April 2: Rajnath Singh to visit Vizianagaram and Narsapuram/Narsaraopet

April 4: Amit Shah to visit Tirupati and Visakhapatnam

April 5: Yogi Adityanath to visit (venues to be finalised)