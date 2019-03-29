Naidu threatened Chief Secretary to revoke GO on intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao's transfer: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the TDP supremo had ‘threatened’ the Chief Secretary to revoke the government order regarding the transfer of intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao.

The saffron party leaders said that Naidu was scripting his own downfall by moving court against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a press meet held in Kurnool on Thursday, BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy slammed Naidu, calling him “shameless” and a person with no integrity. “If he has any integrity, he should resign from the post of the CM and fight the elections. He threatened the Chief Secretary to revoke the transfer order of intelligence chief in less than 12 hours after its issuance.