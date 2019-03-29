PA, aide held in minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy on charges of tampering with evidence. The arrested included slain leader’s personal assistant (PA) MV Krishna Reddy, his close aide Yerri Gangi Reddy and one Prakash.

The trio were produced before Pulivendula Judicial First Class Magistrate Court judge Kishore Kumar, who remanded them in judicial custody till April 8. The arrests came at a time when there were indications that the probe into the case would be delayed following the transfer of district SP Rahul Dev Sharma by the Election Commission.

Pulivendula DSP Nagaraju, in a press release issued later in the day, explained that at 8 am on March 15, Vivekananda Reddy’s PA Krishna Reddy had lodged a complaint that the former minister was found dead in his house. Based on the complaint, Pulivendula police registered a case (U/G PS Cr. No 84/2019 174 CRPC - death cause not known).

However, later following complaints by the relatives of the victim during the inquest, the case was altered and a case of murder (Sec 302 - IPC and Sec 201 - IPC) was registered.

The DSP said that the three accused had shifted the body of Reddy from bathroom to bedroom. They cleaned the blood stains in the bedroom and tried to erase the evidence. They were also held responsible for shifting the body from the scene of offence to the hospital mortuary.

The DSP said that Krishna Reddy had concealed the letter written by Reddy explaining the reasons for his death and also misled the police by claiming in his police complaint that cause of death was not known though he was fully aware of the fact that it was a clear case of murder.

The police have been investigating the case from different angles including financial disputes between the victim and his followers and possible differences within the family.

With the case taking political colour following allegations by Vivekananda Reddy’s family members that the hand of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his men could not be ruled out and the latter stoutly dismissing the same, State Government set up an SIT headed by Additional DG (CID) Amit Garg.

Pulivendula CI Shankaraiah was suspended for dereliction of duty. Five SIT and seven district police teams are investigating the case. In the last 12 days, the police questioned as many as 62 persons, including followers of Vivekananda Reddy, his brother Y S Bhaskar Reddy, nephew and former MP YS Avinash Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy’s aide Devireddy Shankar Reddy alias Dondlavagu Shankar Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy’s house was inspected. Meanwhile, expressing doubts over the way the State police were investigating the case, Sowbhagya filled a petition in the HC seeking investigation by any independent agency, not under the control of the State government.

Case being investigated from all angles: DSP

