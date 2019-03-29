TDP splurging money in elections: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Thursday alleged that the ruling Telugu Desam was spending huge money to win the elections.

Participating in the election campaign in the city, he further alleged that the TDP government was using police vehicles to shift money.

The State BJP chief said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu got a fear that he would go to jail for the ‘wrong deeds’ committed by him in the last five years and that’s why he urged people to protect him from going to jail.

Naidu launched a false campaign against the BJP government though it extended all support to AP for its development, to mislead people and cover up his ‘failures’, he said.