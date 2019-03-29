Home States Andhra Pradesh

DGP RP Thakur transferred Rs 35 crore for TDP: Y Vijayasai Reddy

Published: 29th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra DGP, RP Thakur

DGP RP Thakur. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Y Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday accused DGP RP Thakur of transferring Rs 35 crore from Amaravati to Prakasam district to help the ruling TDP and dared the officer to file a case against him.

Speaking to the media after submitting a representation to the Election Commission in New Delhi over the nominations filed by evangelist KA Paul’s Praja Shanti Party, he said, “We brought to the notice of the Election Commission the need to change the Praja Shanti Party poll symbol and party colours. The EC did not consider most of our demands till now. We are not happy and sought justice. They have merely transferred three officers.” The transferred officers Venkata Ratnam and Rahul Dev Sharma can take any action against us, he said and then alleged that the RP Thakur had transferred money for the TDP. “No police official dares check his vehicle. He can file a case against us. We will prove the allegation,” he asserted. 

Replying to a query, he said it was illogical to argue that intelligence department is not part of the police department.

“Chandrababu Naidu has brought about a constitutional crisis by taking on the EC. It is a fraud on the Constitution. Courts will decide. We hope EC will do us justice,” he said. The YSRC, in its representation to the EC, said that the Praja Shanti Party in collusion with the TDP has put up 39 candidates in the poll fray bearing names similar to those of the YSRC nominees to create confusion in the minds of the people.

TAGS
Y Vijayasai Reddy RP Thakur Amaravati Prakasam district Election Commission

