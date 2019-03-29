Villagers put up board telling contestants to solve problems before entering village

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Irked with elected representatives and their false promises of providing basic amenities in their village, people of Manikyapuram of Kaviti mandal have come up with a novel way to get their problems resolved.

They have erected a hoarding on the village outskirts stating that leaders, who come to the village seeking votes, are welcome, but they must first resolve their pending issues.

After Kaviti, Manikyamapuram is the highest populated village in the mandal. The village has a population of 5,500, including 2,100 voters in the village.

Although it is a big village, no sanitation workers were deployed by the panchayat wing. Due to lack of toilets in the government health centre, female health workers depend on the nearby residential houses to attend a nature’s call. The drainage water flows on the roads in the monsoon season every year.

“We had put up the hoarding to sensitise people on how political leaders and elected representatives deceive voters by making false promises,’’ S Santosh, a local club owner, said. Several issues remain pending in the village with regards to the basic amenities for past two decades. Despite repeated appeals, several elected representatives turned a deaf ear to the plight of the villagers.