Will Naidu let anyone live if he is elected?: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published: 29th March 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for cancelling the Election Commission’s orders, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday warned the voters that democracy in the State wouldn’t survive if they voted for him even now. 

Speaking at a massive gathering in Vinukonda, he questioned, “Do we have people’s rule here or Babu’s police regime? They are setting aside orders issued by no less an institution than the Chief Election Commissioner. Though the model code of conduct is in force, the caretaker chief minister is using pliable officials to get orders favouring him. Though the Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of the State Intelligence Chief, he managed to set the order aside through his officials. If being a caretaker chief minister he can do this, will he let anyone live when he becomes the chief minister again?” 

Regretting the plight of constitutional institutions in the State, he alleged that Intelligence officials loyal to Naidu were going berserk and also took a potshot at the chief secretary for issuing ‘illegal orders.’ 

To drive home his point that top police officials were hand in glove with the ruling TDP, he recalled the attack on him at the Vizag airport and reminded his audience that DGP RP Thakur had at that time went to town within an hour of the attack downplaying the incident. 

Without sparing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan called him an unprincipled actor and partner of the TDP. 

