Election candidates promise to develop Visakhapatnam South segment

He claimed that he had brought down pollution  caused by the port to almost zero level in the old city due to his sustained efforts.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

TDP city president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar take part in the ‘suddhi rituals’ at the YSRC Maha Dharna venue at Gandhi statue near GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (Photo | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Candidates cutting across party lines agreed to focus on development of Visakhapatnam South segment at a face-to-face programme conducted by Vizag Journalists’ Forum in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP nominee and sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said he had spearheaded development of the segment in the past five years. He said he would never change his stand and would be committed to development and welfare  of people. Their vote would go waste if people voted a loser.

He claimed that he had brought down pollution  caused by the port to almost zero level in the old city due to his sustained efforts. Kumar said following his repeated demands port authorities have taken a series measures to check pollution. He said three ambient air quality monitoring centres were set up at a  cost of Rs 2.75 crore. He said during his tenure he had done a lot to increase happiness index of people. 

Stating  that the city was a historic one, YSRC nominee Dronamraju Srinivas said old city people were reeling under a host of  problems, including poverty, pollution, health disorders and chaotic traffic. Dronamraju said he will associate with people in solving their problems. He said when he was MLA he took initiative  for underground drainage and road expansion. 

