Government constructed only 10 per cent houses for poor: YSRC

GUNTUR: The YSR Congress’ Narasaraopet MP candidate said the ruling party failed to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the Palnadu region, and that the people of the Lok Sabha segment were disappointed with the State government due to its slew of unfulfilled promises.

Speaking to Express here on Friday, youngster Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, who in his debut electoral battle is facing veteran leaders Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (75) of the TDP and Kanna Lakshminarayana (63) of the BJP, said his priority would be to complete the Palnadu Water Grid project for uninterrupted irrigation and drinking water supply to the backward region.

He said he has been working in the constituency well before the elections were announced. “The MP and MLA aspirants come here only during the elections. However, I have set up an office to work with people more closely. Leaving is not a choice for me as I belong from Guntur.”

The MP hopeful said he would take up the Varikaselapudi project and extend Nagarjuna Sagar right canal to satisfy water needs of the people in the region. Stating that he has submitted a report to the YSRC chief to construct a 300-bed multi-speciality hospital, he said one of his priorities was to upgrade two government schools into model institutions.

Alleging that only 10 per cent of the 11 lakh houses promised to the housing scheme beneficiaries were completed, he demanded the State government to release a White Paper on its housing schemes.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Srikrishnadevarayalu said, “TDP MLAs behave like they are the kings and everyone else are their slaves. People can accept if one or two promises made to them remains unfulfilled. One thing they cannot stand is the extreme arrogance as is being shown by politicians of the ruling party.”