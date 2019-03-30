One killed in stampede at Pawan Kalyan's election meeting in Nandyal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 35-year-old man died and an 11-year old girl was injured in a minor stampede that took place during Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s election meeting in Nandyal on Friday evening.

While Pawan Kalyan was addressing the people at Srinivasa Nagar in Nandyal, a group of children climbed a speaker box at the venue. All of a sudden, the speaker stand collapsed under the weight of the children.

It led to a stampede in the area and, in the ensuing melee, Siraj, a 35-year-old auto driver from Sadiq Nagar and others were trampled upon by the panicked people. Badly injured Siraj along with an 11-year-old girl Pavani was shifted to the Government General Hospital in the town.

According to police, Siraj succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment and the girl suffered a fractured leg. A five-year-old boy identified as Lokesh, who also got caught in the melee, was admitted with breathing complaint but was discharged after first aid.