Home States Andhra Pradesh

One killed in stampede at Pawan Kalyan's election meeting in Nandyal

While Pawan Kalyan was addressing the people at Srinivasa Nagar in Nandyal, a group of children climbed a speaker box at the venue, resulting in the collapse of the speaker stand. 

Published: 30th March 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 35-year-old man died and an 11-year old girl was injured in a minor stampede that took place during Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s election meeting in Nandyal on Friday evening.

While Pawan Kalyan was addressing the people at Srinivasa Nagar in Nandyal, a group of children climbed a speaker box at the venue. All of a sudden, the speaker stand collapsed under the weight of the children.

It led to a stampede in the area and, in the ensuing melee, Siraj, a 35-year-old auto driver from Sadiq Nagar and others were trampled upon by the panicked people. Badly injured Siraj along with an 11-year-old girl Pavani was shifted to the Government General Hospital in the town.

According to police, Siraj succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment and the girl suffered a fractured leg. A five-year-old boy identified as Lokesh, who also got caught in the melee, was admitted with breathing complaint but was discharged after first aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stampede Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp