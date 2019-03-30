Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only TDP working for pride of Andhra: Nara Lokesh, N Ananda Babu

TDP official spokesperson Divyavani, MP Galla Jayadev, Guntur East Assembly candidate Md Naseer and  former Mirchi Yard chairman M Subba Rao participated in the programme.

Nara Lokesh

IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Speaking on the occasion of the TDP Formation Day in Mangalagiri on Friday, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Social Welfare Minister N Ananda Babu said it was only the TDP that is working for the welfare and pride of the people of Andhra Pradesh. 

Stating that the TDP gave top priority to the welfare of the party workers, Lokesh said, “The party has donated Rs 25 crore to 4,178 workers who have paid Rs 100 to the party. As many as Rs 60 crore was given as ex-gratia to the families of those party workers who died in accidents. It has helped 815 children by paying Rs 2 crore for their education to their families.” 

Minister Anand Babu recalled that the party founder NT Rama Rao had introduced a permanent housing scheme for the welfare of the poor. He asked the public to teach Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was “colluding with Telangana CM KCR to bring the State a bad name”. TDP official spokesperson Divyavani, MP Galla Jayadev, Guntur East Assembly candidate Md Naseer and  former Mirchi Yard chairman M Subba Rao participated in the programme.

