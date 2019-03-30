Strictly adhere to poll body’s norms: Rajamahendravaram Parliament segment Returning Officer

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Parliament segment Returning Officer Nishant Kumar on Monday asked the political parties to strictly follow the guidelines set by the poll body when campaigning. In a review meeting where Election Observer Sreya P Singh and Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai were also present, parties’ representatives were told the dos and don’ts of electioneering.

Sreya Singh said arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of elections on April 11 and security at vulnerable polling booths was tightened. “No child is allowed to take part in the campaigning and strict action will be taken against those who violate this guideline.”

Meanwhile, the SP said no political party was allowed to use public announcement systems between 8 am and 1 pm in view of the ongoing board and college examinations. This rule would be in effect till April 3.