Two Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology courses get NBA recognition

The officials were satisfied with the facilities provided by the college to these two courses, and they extended an NBA recognition to them for three years — from 2019 to 2022, the chairperson added.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, have inspected the infrastructure provided by Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) to the students of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Information and Technology courses in the Nambur campus of Guntur district, said VVIT chairperson Vasireddy Vidyasagar on Friday.

The officials were satisfied with the facilities provided by the college to these two courses, and they extended an NBA recognition to them for three years — from 2019 to 2022, the chairperson added. Now that the NBA has recognised these courses, better employment opportunities can be provided to the students enrolled in them.

The main objective of the college is to improve the standard of education it imparts to its students, especially those who come from the rural areas, and that is why it has been getting national and international attention. It was an honour for the college to get recognised as an autonomous college from 2019-20 academic year, and the recent NBA recognition is also an honour, said the chairperson. 
All staff were congratulated by the Chairperson and the Principal Dr YM Reddy.

Better job opportunity   

