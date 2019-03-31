Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to enhance unemployment dole

Taking serious exception to the remarks made by PM Narendra Modi in Kurnool, Naidu challenged him for an open debate.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during his public meeting in Ichchapuram on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu during his public meeting in Ichchapuram on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced to enhance the unemployment dole to youth to Rs 3,000. In fact, the government had increased the unemployment dole to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000 while presenting the vote-on-account budget, for implementing it from April this year.

However, Naidu, while addressing the gathering in various parts of Srikakulam district as part of electioneering on Saturday, announced to enhance the unemployment allowance if he comes to power, again.

“I will provide you (youths) all opportunities for higher education and employment and will give Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance. Thus, there will be no need for you to depend on your parents for money as I will take your responsibility,’’ Naidu said.

Reiterating that people can avail medical treatment in hospitals of their choice up to Rs 5 lakh under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, he said the TDP government will also bear the expenditure incurred by people on medicines.

“I will be responsible for the future of farmers, youths, elderly persons, women and all section of people and will develop the State on all fronts,’’ Naidu asserted. Accusing YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of colluding with BJP and TRS, Naidu wanted the people to be cautious of such leaders and put them at bay. “Jagan has 31 cases to his credit. Will anyone invest in the State if he comes to power in AP? Does AP need a leader like him who did not attend the Assembly?’’ Naidu asked the people.

Taking serious exception to the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kurnool, Naidu challenged him for an open debate.

“Come on, let us debate in Delhi on the development made in Hyderabad during my tenure as CM of the united AP and in Ahmedabad under your leadership as the former CM of Gujarat. Are you ready to debate what you have done during the past five years as PM and myself as CM of AP?’’

Terming Modi as “all talk, no action PM sans values and dignity”, Naidu alleged that the former made blatant lies on the TDP government. As part of his visit to Srikakulam, the TDP supremo addressed the gathering in Ichapuram, Narasannapeta, Rajam, Etcherla and Srikakulam and assured to put an end to the migrations from the district by taking up industrial development and creating jobs by setting up Special Economic Zones. He also assured to take all measures for tackling the Chronic Kidney Disease prevalent in Uddanam area of the district.

